New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A vehicle carrying 15 people fell into Ganga river in at Peepapul in Patna on Friday. At least 10 of them are still missing and a search operation is currently underway.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI shows rescue team carrying out search operation in the river to find the missing people.

Bihar: A jeep, carrying at least 15 passengers, fell into river Ganga at Peepapul in Patna today; at least 10 people missing. Search operation for the missing peole is underway. pic.twitter.com/wObcjXFYQM — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

More details are awaited.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta