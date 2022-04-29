Surat | Jagran Business Desk: In a bid to boost the different sectors in India by making effective changes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 29) asked the business community to form a team of entrepreneurs and experts to suggest reforms in banking and other sectors and to point out the shortcomings.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating the three-day Global Patidar Business Summit 2022, PM Modi also said the government was working on creating conducive atmosphere for ordinary people to become entrepreneurs.

"I urge you to form a team of entrepreneurs and experts to suggest shortcomings and reforms in banking and other sectors and how to change it," Modi told the business leaders from Patidar community.

"Government is working to create an atmosphere in which anyone coming from a very ordinary family can become an entrepreneur, dream about being one and take pride in it," he added.

In his inaugural address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the schemes like "Production Linked incentive (PLI) scheme has infused enthusiasm of 'Make in India' in the old sectors, and also created possibilities for the development of new sectors like semiconductors."

This was India's first Semicon conference in Bengaluru. Union Ministers, semiconductor industry business leaders, investors, academics and diplomats were among those present on the occasion.

PM Modi also asserted that the country has an "exceptional" semiconductor design talent, making 20 per cent of the world's engineers.

"Today, we are skilling young Indians for the needs of the 21st century. We have an exceptional semiconductor design talent, making 20 per cent of the world's engineers," he said.

Further, Prime Minister Modi said that the country's own consumption of semiconductors is expected to cross $80 billion by 2026 and may touch $110 billion by 2030. PM Modi said that the country is building a digital infrastructure to connect over 1.3 billion citizens.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha