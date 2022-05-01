New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The main accused and the key conspirator in the Patiala clashes, Barjinder Singh Parwana has been arrested by police from Mohali on Sunday morning. The accused was brought to Mumbai by Vistara flight at Mohali airport at 7.20 am. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Patiala team headed by Inspector Shaminder Singh arrested him at the Mohali airport.

Here's all you need to know about what has happened so far and the steps taken in 10 points:

1- Tension prevailed in Patiala after two groups clashed outside the Kali Mata temple on Friday, brandishing swords and pelting stones at each other, at a Shiv Sena rally in which four people, including two policemen, were injured.

2- Following the incident, a curfew was imposed in Patiala and mobile internet services were temporarily suspended to control the situation. "(i) Mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA) (ii) all SMS services and (iii) all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the District of Patiala will remain suspended from 9:30 am to 6 pm on April 30," the official order said.

3- Heavy deployment of police personnel was also done to control the law and order situation.

4- The Shiv Sena leader, Harish Singla was sent to two-day police custody of Patiala Police, by the court on Saturday in connection with the clashes.

5- Police registered six FIRs and arrested three accused in connection with the violence, according to IG, MS Chhina. "The 3 arrested accused are Harish Singla, Kuldeep Singh Danthal, and Daljit Singh," Chinna added announcing the names of the arrested persons in the matter.

6- The police has identified 24 accused in the case and has formed a special team to arrest them.

7- Further, under the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government on Saturday transferred the inspector general of police (Patiala Range), the Patiala senior superintendent of police and the superintendent of police over the clashes.

8- As per the order, Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as the new IG-Patiala Range while Deepak Parik will be the new senior superintendent of police for Patiala and Wazir Singh has been appointed as the new superintendent of police of Patiala.

9- Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a probe into the clash and said that strict action will be taken against those behind the violence.

10- Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena on Friday expelled its Punjab unit working president Harish Singla who had led a march in Patiala on Friday after which clashes broke out in the city.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha