Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab government on Saturday transferred the inspector general of police (Patiala Range), the Patiala senior superintendent of police and the superintendent of police, a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured. The police officers were transferred under the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

CM Mann has directed the transfer with immediate effect of Inspector General of Police (IG) Patiala range, Rakesh Aggarwal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala, Nanak Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Harpal Singh. As per the order, Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as the new IG-Patiala Range while Deepak Parik will be the new senior superintendent of police for Patiala. Wazir Singh has been appointed as the new superintendent of police of Patiala.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended on Saturday in Punjab's Patiala. The internet will remain suspended from 9:30 am till 6 pm in the city today. "(i) Mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA) (ii) all SMS services and (iii) all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the District of Patiala will remain suspended from 9:30 am to 6 pm on April 30," the official order said.

#WATCH | Punjab: A clash broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala today.



Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed the development and said that one person has been arrested with regard to the clashes. "FIRs have been lodged and raids are underway. We appeal to public to maintain peace. From 9.30 am to 6pm today, mobile internet services will remain temporarily suspended as a step of abundant caution by the government. One person has been arrested."

Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh said today that the police and administration will share factual information and no misinformation should be believed in the said incident. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a probe into the clash and said that strict action will be taken against those behind the violence.

Authorities imposed a curfew in the district yesterday till 6 am today after clashes broke out near the Kali Devi Temple in Patiala city on Friday afternoon as members of two groups hurled stones and brandished swords at each other. Police personnel were deployed to bring under control the situation. Two policemen were among those injured.

After the clashes, the Shiv Sena on Friday expelled its Punjab unit working president Harish Singla who had led a march in Patiala on Friday after which clashes broke out in the city. Singla was later arrested in connection with the incident. Locals say the situation is peaceful and devotees continue to visit the temple today.



