New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A curfew has been imposed in the Patiala from 7 pm on Friday and it will continue till 6 am on Saturday (April 30). This comes in wake of the clashes that erupted between two groups near Kali Mata temple in the city on Friday afternoon.

The clash broke out when the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march, under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission.

There were reports of stones being hurled during the incident during which some people were injured. Following the incident, police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control. Police personnel were deployed at the spot to bring the situation under control and maintain law and order in the city.

"Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena's (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don't have any permission for the march," DSP Mohit Malhotra told ANI.

In addition, Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal told reporters in Patiala that the situation was now under control.

"We have called force from outside. A Peace committee meeting has been called by the Deputy Commissioner," he said, adding restoring peace in the area was their priority.

Meanwhile, CM Bhagwant Mann chaired a high-level meeting of officers to discuss the incident. He termed the incident unfortunate and said he was in touch with the DGP of the Punjab police.

"The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony are of utmost importance," CM Mann said in a tweet earlier in the day.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha