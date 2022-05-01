New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The mastermind and key conspirator of the Patiala violence, Barjinder Singh Parwana, has been arrested by the Mohali police on Sunday (May 1). Parwana, a resident of Rajpura, was arrested by the police at Mohali airport, IG-Patiala Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said in a press conference. The accused was brought to Mumbai by Vistara flight from Mohali at 7.20 am. The arrest has been made in connection with clashes between two groups during an 'anti-Khalistan' rally taken out by local Shiv Sena leaders on April 29. Stones were hurled and swords were brandished during the clashes that took place near Kali Mata temple in Patiala.

Here's all you need to know about Barjinder Singh Parwana

Parwana was born in 1984 and is a disciple of the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal. After completing his bachelor’s degree, he went to Singapore for two years. After returning, Parwana started his own 'taksal' and became a Sikh preacher.

Possessing good communication skills, Parwana has been vocal against the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and is a campaigner for justice for the victims of the 1984 Delhi riots. He was also vocal during farmers' protests against the agriculture laws.

Earlier, Parwana had also torn down a poster of the then Punjab director general of police KPS Gill, which was put up by the Shiv Sena. He was arrested in July 2021 by the Mohali police for promoting enmity. He is facing four FIRs at present, in which the court has initiated proceedings for trial.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday (April 30), the new IG-Patiala Mukhwinder Singh Chhina had said that Barjinder Singh Parwana is the main accused and one of the masterminds of the incident. He had stated that several police teams have been formed to nab him. Chhina had also said that out of a total of 25 accused, three have been arrested including- Harish Singla, Daljeet Singh, and Kuldeep Singh.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha