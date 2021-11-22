Pathankot | Jagran News Desk: A grenade was hurled near the Army camp by some 'unknown people' in Pathankot in the wee hours of Monday. Speaking to reporters, officials have said that the attack took place at the Army's Triveni Gate near Dheerapul when a marriage procession was passing from the area.

Throwing light on the incident, the officials said that the assailants came on a bike and hurled the grenade, adding that all police check-posts of Pathankot have been put on alert. However, none was injured in the attack, said the officials while adding that parts of the grenade were recovered from the site by the local police personnel.

"A grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate of an Army camp in Pathankot. Further investigation is underway. CCTVs footage will be probed," Pathankot SSP Surendra Lamba was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Pathankot has been on the radar of terrorists for quite some time. Five years ago, six heavily armed terrorists had attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station - which is a part of the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force - killing seven security personnel and a civilian.

The terrorists, who were dressed in the uniforms of the Indian Army, had entered India through the Kathua-Gurdaspur border in Punjab. The attack started on January 2, 2016, and continued for three days. However, the terrorists were later neutralised by the National Security Guards (NSG).

The attack, which was reportedly carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), had heightened the tensions between India and Pakistan. "Pakistan is our neighbouring country. We want good relations with not just Pakistan but with all our neighbours. We also want peace, but if there is any terror attack on India, we will give a befitting reply," Rajnath Singh, who was the Union Home Minister then, had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma