Passenger Who Misbehaved With Cabin Crew On Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet Flight Arrested

A PASSENGER who allegedly misbehaved with an air hostess on a Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight yesterday has now been arrested by the Delhi Police after a complaint regarding the incident was received from the SpiceJet security officer.

The accused has been identified as Absar Alam and an FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against him under section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

The two passengers who were travelling together were offloaded and handed over to the police authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) after allegedly behaving inappropriately with an air hostess. The police arrested one passenger on Tuesday.

In a purported video of the incident which was circulated on social media, the accused can be seen ranting at a female member of the cabin crew. Another traveller is seen supporting the accused. Also, a few passengers can be seen trying to step in and stop the argument. One of the passengers travelling on the flight is said to have recorded the video.

"Unruly & inappropriate" behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport today



The passenger and & a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport

"During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to cabin crew. The crew informed the PIC (Pilot in Command) and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team,” SpiceJet was quoted as saying by ANI.

The police said that the complaint was filed by Sushant Srivastava, the airline security officer on behalf of the air hostess. The accused passenger who is identified as Absar Alam, a resident of Delhi’s Jamia Nagar was travelling on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad with his family and he allegedly misbehaved with a female crew member during take-off.

"A PCR call was received at 4.39 pm on Monday about a passenger allegedly molesting a cabin crew member on SpiceJet Flight-8133 from Delhi to Hyderabad. The call was made by Srivastava, SpiceJet's security officer," a senior police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With Agency Inputs.)