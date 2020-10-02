The A-3 Block of Paschim Vihar in New Delhi will now be known as 'Captain Kumud Kumar Marg'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to honour late Indian Army soldier, Captain Kumud Kumar, the state officials in Delhi has decided to rename the A-3 Block of Paschim Vihar after him. Captain Kumud Kumar was an officer in the 2nd Rajput Regiment and was awarded Vir Chakra for showing indomitable courage and bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan and Corporation Councilor Vineet Vohra on Saturday inaugurated the Captain Kumud Kumar marg. The event was also attended by North Delhi Municipal Corporation leader Yogesh Verma.

The officials said that it has decided to rename the A-3 block of Paschim Vihar after Captain Kumud Kumar to infuse passion in the coming generations and inculcate the spirit to do something for the country.

"Captain Kumud Kumar is a source of inspiration for not only Paschim Vihar but all the youth of India. This route will remind the people of Delhi of the valour of the Indian Army," the officials told Jagran.

1971 India-Pakistan War:

Captain Kumud Kumar showed immense courage during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. During the 1971 war, Captain Kumud Kumar, along with his troops, was marching towards an enemy bunker. Captain Kumud Kumar without concerning about his life, kept moving towards the bunker and destroyed it with a grenade. His bravery inspired his troops which helped his platoon capture the area. For his immense bravery and courage, Captain Kumud Kumar was awarded Vir Chakra.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma