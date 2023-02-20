'Party Of Hatemongers': BJP Slams Congress Over Inclusion Of 1984 Riots Accused Jagdish Tytler In AICC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at the Grand Old Party after Congress elected Jagdish Tytler as an AICC member. The saffron brigade said that the Congress Party is a party of hatemongers.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "Jagdish Tytler, the leader who spread maximum hatred during 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has been made an elected member of AICC today. Not wrong to say that accused like Tytler who spread hatred, violate laws and indulge in the massacre are the spinal cord of Congress."

He also questioned what the Congress wanted to convey by electing a criminal to the AICC.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bhatia said, "Some time back Rahul Gandhi was on a yatra, the main objective of what was to break India. He kept on saying that he has come to open ‘nafrat ke bazaar mein Mohabbat ki dukan’ (spread love in the atmosphere of hatred). Is it now ‘Mohabbat ki dukan ya nafrat ki dukan’ (whether it wants to spread love or hatred)?"

Bhatia also said that the true character of the Congress has been exposed.

"It will not be wrong to say that Rahul Gandhi and Jagdish Tytler are of the same school of thought. Congress party believes in riots and massacres for political gains. They put forward other leaders but the party president or the Gandhi family remains the invisible power from behind," added the BJP leader.

On Sunday, Congress named Jagdish Tytler to the list released by the Delhi Congress of the 61 elected and co-opted members of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for this year. He is a former Member of Parliament who was charged in the 1984 riots.

"Congratulations to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee members on being appointed AICC delegates," read a post on the Delhi Congress’ official Twitter handle.

Among the other Delhi leaders named as elected members are former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Ajay Maken, Arvind Singh Lovely, and Alka Lamba.

(With Inputs from ANI)