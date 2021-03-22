Coronavirus Restrictions: Looking at the spike, the Union Health Ministry last week held a meet with five worst-hit states and blamed the laxity shown by people behind the surge in cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Since the beginning of February, coronavirus cases have been rising in India at an alarming rate, forcing the state governments to reimpose partial lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions to control the spread of the infection.

Maharashtra continues to be the top contributor in fresh coronavirus cases. On Monday, the state reported over 30,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, its biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic. Apart from Maharashtra, cases have also shown an upward trajectory in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

Looking at the spike, the Union Health Ministry last week held a meet with five worst-hit states and blamed the laxity shown by people behind the surge in cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too held a meet with chief ministers of all states and representatives of union territories (UTs) and stressed "effective tracking and testing" to control the surge.

As India reports a surge in coronavirus cases, here's a list of cities where restrictions have been reimposed:

Maharashtra:

* Mumbai: In Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that it will conduct random rapid antigen test "without citizens' consent" at crowded places like malls, railway stations, bus depots, khau galli, markets, tourist places and government offices.

* Pune: Pune has enforced a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am and directed schools and colleges to remain shut till March 31.

* Nagpur: In Nagpur, a lockdown has been enforced till March 31 and all schools, colleges and educational institutions have been closed.

* Panvel: Panvel has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am and directed all schools, colleges and educational institutes to remain shut till further notice.

* Wardha: The Wardha district administration has imposed a 12-hour night curfew from 8 pm to 8 am until further notice.

* Nasik: Like Wardha, Nasik has also imposed a 12-hour night curfew from 7 pm and 7 am until further notice.

Punjab:

Punjab, which is one of the worst-hit states in India, has imposed a night curfew in eight cities -- Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur -- from 11 pm to 5 am until further notice. It has also declared "preparatory leaves" for all classes in government and private schools.

Madhya Pradesh:

In Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has imposed a night curfew in Indore and Bhopal from 10 pm to 6 am until further notice.

Gujarat:

In Gujarat, a night curfew has been imposed in four cities -- Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat -- from 10 pm to 6 am till March 31.

Uttarakhand:

The Uttarakhand government has imposed a complete lockdown several parts of Mussoorie -- Galway Cottage and St. George's School, Barlow Ganj areas. During the lockdown, the state government has said that the local administration will arrange the sale of essential items.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma