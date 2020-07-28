The West Bengal government announced there will be no lockdown in the state on August 1, on the occasion of Bakr Eid.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced the extension of partial lockdown in state till August 31 in wake of the spike in coronavirus cases.

"We are extending the partial lockdown in the state, which was in force till July 31, till August 31," she said.

The state government, however, made an exemption announcing that there will be no lockdown on August 1 on the occasion of Bakr Eid.

The lockdown in the containment zones of the state will continue till August 31 as also the biweekly restrictions in place to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said schools and colleges will remain closed till August 31 and a decision on their reopening will be taken in September.

"The lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31. The biweekly total lockdown across the state will also remain in place till the end of next month," Banerjee said.

Total lockdown will be imposed on August 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31, Banerjee said.



"The biweekly lockdown will be implemented mostly on Saturdays and Sundays. But since festivals like Eid as also Independence Day are happening on Saturdays, lockdown will be enforced on some other day," she said.



The decision to enforce biweekly lockdown was taken earlier this month amid suspected community transmission in some parts of the state.

The state had reported over 60,000 COVID-19 cases till Monday.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta