Partha Chatterjee Should Be Expelled Over His Role In West Bengal SSC Scam: TMC Leader

Kunal Ghosh, who is Trinanmool Congress' state general secretary, on Thursday urged the TMC to sack West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee and remove him from all party posts for his alleged role in a massive school jobs scam.

"Partha Chatterjee should be removed from the ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement is considered wrong, the party has every right to remove me from all posts," Ghosh said in a tweet.

Chatterjee, 69, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) scam. The probe agency has also arrested his close aide Arpita Mukherjee.

The two are currently under the ED custody till August 3. Raids were also conducted on two flats of Mukherjee in Kolkata, which led to discovery of unaccounted cash worth Rs 29 crore and five kilograms of gold jewellery.

Mukherjee, according to a report by Dainik Jagran, has claimed that Chatterjee used to treat her house as a 'mini bank'. She has alleged that another woman was also involved in the case and her house was also used as a 'mini bank'.

This has allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attack the TMC, which is now seeking the removal of Chatterjee from the West Bengal cabinet, a demand which the West Bengal minister has clearly rejected.

Till now, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has kept herself at a distance from Chatterjee. However, on Wednesday, she said that anyone proven guilty by the court must be punished, but probe "agencies must not be used to malign political parties".

"When you run a big institution, there can be mistakes. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose once said that people have the right to make blunders. If anyone has committed any mistake, and it is proven legally, he or she must be punished," Banerjee said.

"But I am against any malicious media campaign. The media is playing the role of kangaroo (court). A senior judge also said that recently," she said at a programme of private firm Titagarh Wagons at Uttarpara in Hooghly district.