New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid tussle with micro-blogging website Twitter over the I-T Rules 2021, the Parliament Standing Committee on Information and Technology has not summoned the representatives of Facebook India and Google India on June 29 to discuss about "safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social online news media platforms".

"To hear the views of representatives of Facebook India and Google India on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social or online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space," the official notice read, as reported by The Telegraph.

Earlier this month, the Parliamentary Standing Committee had also summoned micro-blogging site Twitter and said that the rule of the land was supreme and the company must abide by the Indian laws.

The Committee, which also included Congress' Shashi Tharoor, had asked the Twitter some "tough and searching questions" over "violating" rules of the country.

"Ruling party members claimed that most of Twitter India fact checkers are openly opposed to the Narendra Modi regime. With a biased view, how do they do unbiased fact checking," news agency IANS quoted a source as saying.

Twitter and the Centre have been at loggerheads over several issues for the last few months.

The microblogging site had also faced backlash when it briefly removed the 'blue tick' verification badge from the personal account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and of several senior RSS functionaries, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Earlier, Delhi Police had sent a notice to Twitter, seeking an explanation of how it described an alleged "Congress toolkit" against the Central government as "manipulated media".

The police reportedly had also questioned Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari on May 31 and visited the Twitter India offices in Delhi and Gurgaon on May 24 over the toolkit issue.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma