Parliament Winter Session Begins; India-China Border Row, Price Rise Among Key Issues To Be Discussed

AS THE Winter session of Parliament will begin today, there are several issues including the situation at the Chinese border, price rise and unemployment will dominate the proceedings. Ahead of the session, the Central government called a meeting to discuss the legislative agenda and the topics that will probably be discussed during the session and more than 30 parties attended the meeting.

The meeting was presided over by Rajnath Singh, the deputy leader of the Lok Sabha and the minister for defence.

These Issues Likely To Be Raised

During the meeting, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress brought up the alleged abuse of investigating agencies, which was supported by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and several other parties.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged the government did not "properly" inform the opposition about the stand-off at the Sino-India border. "In the House, we will demand a discussion on it and also on the killings of Kashmiri Pandits," he, as quoted by PTI said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Naseer Hussain demanded discussions on the appointment of the Election Commissioner in just one day and also on the quota for the economically weaker section (EWS).

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the TMC leader said that he and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien brought discussions on the rise in prices, unemployment, alleged misuse of government agencies, and alleged economic blockade of states.

While the BJD demanded passage of the women's reservation bill, the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction sought a population control bill.

JDU, DMK, and SAD also demanded the creation of a consensus on the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee meeting. They insisted on holding an all-party meeting for the purpose.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh demanded a discussion on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and a law ensuring the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on farm produce.

In total, members of opposition parties have detailed around 16 issues for raising during the session. These include "incursions" on the Chinese border and national security issues, a recent cyberattack on AIIMS, "uncontrolled" inflation and price increases for necessities, a persistently high unemployment rate, the failure to give the minimum support price (MSP) legal sanctity, and changes to the EWS reservation following the Supreme Court ruling.

(With Agencies Inputs)