Parliament Winter Session: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die 6 Days Before Scheduled End; 16 Bills Passed

THE WINTER Session of Parliament on Friday ended sine die six days ahead of the scheduled end of the session on December 29. The Winter Session began on December 7 and was scheduled to end on December 29. However, in the Business Advisory Council (BAC) meeting of Lok Sabha on Tuesday, it was unanimously decided to adjourn the winter session of Parliament sine die on December 23. Sine Die is a Latin term which means something with a fixed date for resuming business.

Before ending the session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that the productivity of the lower house of the Parliament was 97 per cent. He also said that the house met for 16 days and passed seven legislations. The 13 sittings of Lok Sabha this time around totalled to 62 hours and 42 minutes.

Meanwhile, adjourning the House sine die (indefinitely), Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the productivity of the House was 102 per cent. The House held 13 sittings totalling 64 hours and 50 minutes. It is a conventional practice that before adjourning a Parliament House Sine Die, the chair provides the members with all statistics related to the business transacted in that house in detail.

Opposition parties repeatedly disrupted the House proceedings, demanding a discussion on the border clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal. The Lok Sabha witnessed five adjournments on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed both Houses of parliament that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo but they went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders.

Bills Passed in Parliament during Winter Session:

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that during the Session 7 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 9 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. The total number of Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Session is 16.

Bills Passed By Lok Sabha:

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2022

The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022

Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha:

The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The New Delhi Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2022

The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022

The Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022