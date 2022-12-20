Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Dog' Remark Creates Massive Row; BJP Protests In Parliament, Demands Apology

THE WINTER session of the Parliament continued to witness heated arguments between BJP and Opposition on Tuesday over certain remarks made by the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The ruling BJP has demanded an apology from Kharge who said the saffron party had not lost anyone in the freedom movement while Congress had sacrificed many.

While addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar on Monday during the ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra", Kharge in a scathing attack on BJP said his party's leaders sacrificed their lives for the country while questioning if leaders from the saffron party had done the same.

"Congress gave freedom to the country and Indira and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity of the country."He added, "Congress party leaders gave their lives. What did you (BJP) do? Did any of your dogs die for the country? Has any family member made any sacrifice?," Kharge said.

The Rajya Sabha saw a stormy beginning today as Union Minister Piyush Goyal in a response to Kharge's statement demanded an apology and said he (Kharge) has no right to be in the house and should apologise to the BJP.

"LoP Mallikarjun Kharge gave an indecent speech in Alwar yesterday. The language used is unfortunate. I condemn the manner in which he used indecent language, said baseless things and attempted to present lies before the nation. I demand an apology from him. Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise to the BJP, the Parliament and the people of this country who formed the BJP govt with an absolute majority, " Goyal said in Rajya Sabha.

"After independence, Mahatma Gandhi said that Congress should be disbanded. Kharge ji is a living example of that & is showing the nation that what Gandhi ji said was true & he's a national president who doesn't know to speak. Unless he apologises, he has no right to be here," he added.

Responding to it, the Congress chief and leader of the Opposition, said whatever he said, he spoke outside the house, therefore, it does not require to discuss it inside the house.

"What I said during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan's Alwar was outside the House. What I said was politically outside the House, not inside. There is no need to discuss that here. Secondly, I can still say that they had no role in the freedom struggle," LoP Kharge said in Rajya Sabha.