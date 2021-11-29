New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Parliament on Monday passed the bill - the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 - to repeal the three farm laws passed last year. The bill, which was passed without discussion, will now be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent.

During the proceedings, the opposition demanded a debate over the farm laws and the bill to repeal. However, the government refused to do it and urged the opposition to allow the passage of the bill without any "ruckus and disturbance" in the House.

"We want to give a message to the farmers across the country," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. "There was a demand for repeal of the three farm laws. In his large heartedness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to repeal these laws. The intention of the government was to pass it in Lok Sabha today and subsequently take it in Rajya Sabha".

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, had announced that the three farm laws will be repealed by the Central government. Various farmer groups have been protesting against the controversial laws for more than a year and many farmers have also lost their lives during the protests.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Rakesh Tikait, said: "This (Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 passed by Lok Sabha) is a tribute to all 750 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation." He also said that the protest will continue as other issues including MSP are still pending to be discussed.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the government is ready to answer all the questions related to the Bill. However, he added that the dignity of Parliament and the Speaker's Chair should be upheld.

The other bills to be passed in the winter session of Parliament include the crucial Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

(With inputs from PTI)

