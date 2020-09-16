The statement came amid the ongoing standoff between the two countries in Ladakh and multiple attempts by China’s PLA to alter the status quo at the LAC.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday told the Parliament that no infiltration has been reported along the India-China border during the last six months. The statement came amid the ongoing standoff between the two countries in Ladakh and multiple attempts by China’s PLA to alter the status quo at the LAC.

Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said this in a written reply to a query posed by MP Dr Anil Agrawal in the Rajya Sabha over the issue of infiltration from both Pakistan and China increasing in the past six months.

According to it, 47 attempted infiltration along the India-Pakistan border were made during the last six months. These occurred in the months of February (0), March (4), April (24), May (8), June (0), July (11), respectively.



"The government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration, which inter-alia includes multi-tiered deployment along the International border/Line of Control, improved intelligence and operational coordination, border fencing, deploying technological solutions and taking pro-active action against infiltrators," Rai further said.

The statement by Rai doesn't seem to fall in line with the current situation in eastern Ladakh where the Indian and Chinese Army have been locking horns since May and the border aggression by Beijing in Galwan Valley claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

Rai's remarks are also in contrast to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on Tuesday in which he had spoken about attempted transgressions by Chinese troops. He had said that said China has been very clearly conveyed that any attempt to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the LAC is not at all acceptable, while acknowledging that India is facing a "challenge" in the region.

On Galwan Valley clashes, he also said the Chinese side "created" a violent face off and "our brave soldiers laid down their lives and also inflicted costs including casualties on the Chinese side."

However, MHA officials, as quoted by News18, said the answer by Nityanand Rai is not in conflict with what Singh had said. "Infiltration as a terminology is associated with terrorists or action where a hostile element sneaks into our territory and moves to hinterland," a senior official was quoted as saying.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta