New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second day of the monsoon session of the Parliament witnessed some heated debates on a number of issues. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, in a veiled attack on BJP MP Ravi Kishan, said that she was ashamed that one of the members in Lok Sabha, who is also a part of the film industry spoke against it yesterday’. Ravi Kishan on Monday raised the issue of consumption of drugs in the film industry and urged the Centre to take strict action against the culprits involved in it.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed the Parliament on the India-China border issue. Addressing the lower house of the Parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh said that both India and China agree that it is essential to improve the bilateral relations between the two neighbours and to maintain peace and tranquillity along with the India-China border areas. However, the defence minister said that the issue between the two neighbours remains unresolved. He also said that China doesn't recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary, while India considers that alignment is based on well established geographical principles.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament’s Monsoon Session:

10:40 am: Siddha is also a very important medicine system. I request the (health) minister to consider giving the status of national importance to National Institute of Siddha in Tamil Nadu: AIADMK MP M Thambidurai in Rajya Sabha

10:30 am: Number of cases of attempted infiltration along India-Pakistan border during last 6 months are - Feb 0, March 4, April 24, May 8, June 0, Jul 11: MoS MHA Nityanand Rai on 'whether it is a fact that cases of infiltration from Pak & China has increased during the last six months

10:25 am: No infiltration reported along India-China border during last six months: MoS MHA Nityanand Rai (file pic) in a written reply in Rajya Sabha to Unstarred Question 'whether it is a fact that the cases of infiltration from Pakistan & China has increased during the last six months'

10:20 am: Rajya Sabha to hold a discussion today on the statement made by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, on 15th September, regarding #COVID19 pandemic and the steps taken by the Government.

10:10 am: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'Chinese surveillance on political leaders and key officials.'

9:50 am: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks on the unemployment among the youth and lack of tourism in Jammu & Kashmir. Azad says since the bifurcation of the state, these opportunities need to be brought back

9:40 am: As per a media report, a Shenzhen based tech company with links to Chinese govt is tracking over 10,000 Indians in its global database of foreign targets. I want to know from the govt if it has taken note of it. If so, what actions have been taken?: Congress MP KC Venugopal in RS

9:30 am: Congress MP KC Venugopal has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of 'Chinese surveillance on political leaders and key officials.

9:20 am: AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'him being stopped from discharging his duties of an MP.'

9:00 am: Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri & Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi arrive at the Parliament, as proceedings of the Rajya Sabha begin on the third day of Monsoon Session.

8:45 am: RJD MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on a migrant workforce.'

8:35 am: Congress MP Anand Sharma has given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over 'the incursion of Chinese Army across the LAC and military standoff between the Armies of India and China on the LAC.'

8:20 am: BSP MP Veer Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increase in unemployment due to lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic.'

8:15 am: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'proposed privatisation of JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) ports and concern over national security.'

8:10 am: PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'MPLAD funds and poor condition of National Highway from Jammu to Srinagar.'

