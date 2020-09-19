According to a report, the Parliament Monsoon Session will likely be reduced by a week as nearly 30 lawmakers from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have tested positive for the dreadful COVID-19 infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will likely be cut short in wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country, reported Reuters.

According to the report, the Parliament Monsoon Session will likely be reduced by a week as nearly 30 lawmakers from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have tested positive for the dreadful COVID-19 infection.

"Since the commencement of the session the number of positive cases have gone up so the government is thinking of cutting short the session," Reuters quoted two senior government officials as saying.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began this week and will continue till October 1. The Session will be conducted without weekends or any holidays.

To curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the central government has also mandated daily tests for journalists entering the Parliament to cover the Monsoon Session from Saturday.

Coronavirus in India:

India is the second worst affected country in the world by the pandemic. The novel coronavirus has affected 53,08,014 people, claiming 85,619 lives so far. However, 42,08,431 people have recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery rate to 79.28 per cent.

The country's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to Union Health Ministry, the top five states with a high number of active COVID-19 cases -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh -- are also the ones that are reporting a high level of recoveries.

Amid the surging coronavirus cases, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that India's COVID-19 mortality rate at 1.64 per cent is lowest in the world and the government is targeting to bring it down to less than 1 per cent.

Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha, he said India's recovery rate of 78-79 per cent is one of the highest in the world. He said though total cases may have crossed 50 lakh, active cases are less than 20 per cent.

Deaths in India due to coronavirus pandemic are less than many nations in Europe, he said, adding the government was determined to cross the US in testing rate as well.

(With PTI and Reuters inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma