Parliament monsoon session july 29 live news updates lok sabha rajya sabha pm modi amit shah bjp congress tmc Pegasus report farm laws

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Lok Sabha proceedings Wednesday were adjourned for the day after repeated protests by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping row and other issues. After the House was reassembled at 4 PM, Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, asked the agitating members to go back to their seats. "Whatever you have to say, we will listen," she said. However, the members continued to raise slogans and disrupt the proceedings. With Opposition unrelenting, Rama Devi adjourned the House till Thursday. The Rajya Sabha also repeated adjournments yesterday as the opposition party leaders continued to corner the government over the Pegasus issue and farm laws. Meanwhile, the opposition on Wednesday hardened its stand on the Pegasus spyware issue with 14 parties unitedly demanding a debate in Parliament in the presence of the prime minister or the home minister and a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter. Leaders of various opposition parties met in the morning and later submitted similar adjournment notices on the issue in both the Houses of Parliament. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting of 14 opposition parties but the Trinamool Congress was not present.