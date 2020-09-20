The Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed two contentious farm bills, which have triggered protests by farmers at several places, amid uproar by opposition members.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The contentious agricultural bills -- Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- were passed in the Rajya Sabha via voice vote on Sunday.

The bills are now to set to become law.

The bills, which have been already passed in the Lok Sabha, were moved in the Rajya Sabha by Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who called them "historic" and said that they will change the lives of the farmers in India.

However, the Congress-lead opposition valiantly opposed the bills and alleged that they would "kill the farmers and make them a commodity". The opposition even entered the well of the House and senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien tore the papers of the farm bills.

"PM said that Opposition is misleading the farmers. You (Centre) said double farmer income by 2022. But, at current rates, the farmer income will not be doubled before 2028. Your credibility is low to make promises," O'Brien said during the session.

"They have broken every rule of the Parliament. It was a historic day, in the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn't see. They censored RSTV," he added.

The opposition even attacked the government union minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resgination and questioned why it is in a hurry to pass the bills amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Lauding Badal for her resignation, the opposition said that the farm bills should be sent to a select committee so that all stakeholders can be heard. It added that PM Modi shouldexplain what would farm bills do for farming community in short and long term and how it will help in achieving government's goal of doubling farmers' income.

"Can the Government assure the country that after the passing of the agriculture reform Bills, farmers' income will double and no farmer will commit suicide?....A special session should be called to discuss these Bills," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

The opposition even alleged that the farm bills will turn the farmers slave and kill them, saying farmers across the country agitating against these contentious bills.

"Farmers are agitating while the traders are enjoying. It should have been both should enjoy the freedom of choice. So when farmers are not enjoying why this Bill, throw this out," said DMK MP TKS Elangovan.

Meanwhile, these agricultural bills will now be sent to the President of India for assent.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to provide freedom to farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.



The second bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, provides for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma