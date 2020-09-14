As many as 17 MPs have tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could be a shocking news, as many as 17 MPs -- Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh -- have tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus on the day one of the Parliament Monsoon Session, reported news agency ANI.

Other MPs who have tested positive for the dreadful infection are Sukhbir Singh, Hanuman Beniwal, Sukanata Majumdar, Goddeti Madhavi, Pratap Rao Jadav, Janardan Singh, Bidyut Baran, Pradan Baruah, N Reddeppa, Selvam G, Pratap Rao Patil, Ram Shankar Katheria, Satya Pal Singh and Rodmal Nagar.

On Sunday, BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, who represents the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, had also confirmed that he has tested coronavirus positive.

"Have tested COVID-19 positive today. I am doing well and taking doctor's advice. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms," Majumdar said in a tweet on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the 18-day Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on Monday. Before the beginning of the Monsoon Session, the government had directed all the MPs to get themselves tested 72 hours before the commencement of the House.

'Lockdown prevented 37,000 deaths in India'

Amid the Opposition's uproar over the coronavirus crisis, the Modi government on Monday defended its decision to impose a nationwide lockdown, saying it prevent around 37,000 deaths in the country.

Briefing the Parliament over the pandemic in India, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the four-month-long lockdown prevented around 37,000 deaths in India, claiming that the "government managed the situation well".

"With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million populations respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries," news agency ANI quoted Vardhan as saying.

He further informed that the House that a total of 45,62,414 novel coronavirus cases and 76,271 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 1.67 per cent, had been reported in India till September 11.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma