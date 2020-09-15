Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to speak on the China issue when he addresses the Lok Sabha on day 2 of the monsoon session of Parliament on Tuesday. Follow live updates here

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to speak on the China issue when he addresses the Lok Sabha on day 2 of the monsoon session of Parliament on Tuesday. The Opposition parties have also been asking for debate amid reports of Chinese soldiers laying optical fibre cable in Ladakh region. Rajnath Singh had also met his Chinese counterpart in Moscow recently but the meeting apparently failed as the Chinese fired warning shots along the LAC in Ladakh. Some of the NDA allies also want the government to make a statement in the House. According to reports, Singh has assured one of the NDA allies that a statement will be made on the India-China face-off.

Below are the Live Updates on Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2:

10:40 am: I must compliment govt for bringing back a lot of Indians from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission. And who did it? It was Air India. You can change the structure of Air India if you want but please don't sell it. Air India hai to Hindustan hai: TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi in Rajya Sabha

10:35 am: There is no point in a minister making a statement and the issue being forgotten - like yesterday the Union Health Minister made a statement on Covid-19 but it wasn’t followed up by any discussion - we all political parties want a tough message to be sent to China, and a discussion is needed on the same: Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha.

10:15 am: Congress MP K Muraleedharan moves motion for adjournment of Lok Sabha for the purpose of discussing unemployment issues caused due to policies like demonetisation, GST, and Covid-19 lockdown.

09:45 am: I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha

09:40 am: People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language: MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha

09:00 am: Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Left parties protest in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies.'

08:50 am: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged conspiracy to defame film industry'.

08:40 am: Congress MP Rajeev Satav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'drawing attention of central government on reservation of Maratha community'.

08:35 am: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'adverse impact of holding NEET exams, leading to suicides by students'.

08:20 am: A meeting of Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are likely today at 1.30 am today vie video conferencing.

08:00 am: The informal all-party meeting, which was scheduled to be held today, has been postponed. According to reports, the meeting will now be held on Wednesday.

07:30 am: Government statement on China issue likely today: Defence Minister Rajanth is expected to speak on the China issue in Lok Sabha today. This has come amid demands of a debate on the issue by the Opposition parties.

