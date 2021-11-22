New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Joint Parliamentary Committee on Monday adopted its report on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019. However, the Members of Parliament of Congress, Trinamool Congress and Biju Janata Dal reportedly gave dissenting notes on Modi government’s new data protection bill.

The bill seeks to regulate personal data processing and will ensure that social media companies dealing with private data follow guidelines specified in the bill. The government had earlier said that it aims to uphold the right to privacy with the passage of this bill in the parliament.

What data protection bill is all about?

The proposed bill specifes the flow and usage of personal data, create a relationship of trust between persons and entities processing the personal data, protect the rights of individuals whose personal data are processed, to create a framework for organisational and technical measures in processing of data, laying down norms for social media intermediary, cross-border transfer, accountability of entities processing personal data, remedies for unauthorised and harmful processing, and to establish a Data Protection Authority of India.

The opposition members stated that the proposed law will give unregulated power to the Union government through the clauses concerning public order and national security.

The concerned Joint Committee was examining the new data protection bill, before it gets taken up by the parliament for discussion reportedly in the upcoming monsoon session.

Dainik Jagran quoted its sources as saying that four Congress MPs, two Trinamool Congress and one MP of Biju Janta Dal have sent the dissenting notes to the Joint Committee. Congress leader and whip in Rajyasabha Jairam Ramesh also sent the dissenting note.

Opposition raises questions on working of Joint Committee

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh raised question on the way the president of the Joint Committee has been functioning over the course of last four months. Congress MP Manish Tiwari, Gaurav Gogoi and Vivek Tankha, Trinmool Congress (TMC’s) Derek O’Brian and Mahua Moitra as well as Biju Janta Dal’s Amar Patnaik expressed dissent on various clauses of the proposed bill.

Finally, it is done. The Joint Committee of Parliament has adopted its report on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019. There are dissent notes, but that is in the best spirit of parliamentary democracy. Sadly, such examples are few and far between under the Modi regime. https://t.co/QV2Oega4m7 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 22, 2021

Why has there been a delay in the report on data protection bill?

Earlier, the Joint Committee was led by BJP MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi. When Lekhi was inducted as a minister in Modi cabinet, PP Chaudhary took over. Following this, Committee’s report on the bill was delayed.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma