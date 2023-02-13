Parliament Budget Session: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Ruckus Over Adani Row

AMID the ruckus over the Adani row between the opposition and ruling faction, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned until Monday, March 13. The opposition parties demanded revocation of the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil and setting up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate allegations against the Adani Group. In addition to Rajya Sabha, the lower house of parliament has been adjourned until March 13.

The House, which was adjourned briefly in the morning, will now meet at 11 a.m. on March 13 after recess. The opposition MPs, soon after the listed papers were laid, demanded the chair allow the leader of the opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to speak.

Soon after Vice President Dhankar permitted Kharge to speak, several members of the Treasury benches started raising slogans. However, Kharge's remarks were expunged by the chair. Meanwhile, opposition MPs continued to raise slogans.Several other members also trooped into the well of the house.

MP Ashokrao Patil was suspended for "the remainder of the current session" for violating the chair's directions by filming proceedings in the house.

"In public domain yesterday, on Twitter, there was dissemination of a video relating to proceedings of this House. I took a serious view of it and did all that was required. As a matter of principle and to keep sanctity of Parliament, no outside agency's involvement could be sought," Dhankar had said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The budget session of the parliament began on January 31, and the first part of the session was adjourned today. The second part of the session will be held from March 13 to April 6.

The first half of the session saw a regular scuffle between the opposition and the ruling faction in the midst of the Adani-Hindenburg row, which accuses business conglomerate Gautam Adani of fraudulent transactions.

(With Inputs from PTI)