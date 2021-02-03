New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following the ruckus over the farm laws by the opposition leaders yesterday, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday assembled for the third day of the Budget Session of the Parliament. Just ahead of the start of the session, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over the ongoing farmer agitation against Central agri laws. Several other opposition parties including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), All India Trinamool Congress (TMS), Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (Marxist) MPs also moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmer agitation.

Meanwhile, the government and the opposition parties came to a consensus in Rajya Sabha to allocate more time to discuss the motion of thanks to the President's address. It was also agreed that opposition parties can raise their questions on the issue of farmers' protest over the new farm laws. The opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the 'suspension of business notice' to discuss ongoing protest over the contentious farm laws. Lok Sabha also witnessed three adjournments on Tuesday as opposition parties protested against the new farm laws.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Budget Session:

10:00 am: Chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspends three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs - Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta - after they break into sloganeering inside the Rajya Sabha, demanding that the new farm reform laws be repealed. "Don't test my patience I will have to name you and be compelled to use rule 255 on you for the remainder of day suspension," Naidu said before suspending the three AAP MPs

9:55 am: Government and opposition parties in Rajya Sabha reach on consensus to allocate more time to discuss motion of thanks and parties can raise their issues on farmers' protest during the discussion.

9:30 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9:40 am

9:25 am: Members should desist from such unwarranted activities inside the chamber. Such unauthorised recording of proceedings of House and its circulation on social media may lead to breach of privilege and contempt of the house: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

9:20 am: There's a restriction on usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers. It has been observed that some members are using their mobile phones to record proceedings of house while sitting in chamber such conduct is against parliamentary etiquette:RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

9:00 am: Proceedings of Rajya Sabha begin.

8:30 am: Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad & Anand Sharma have given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmer agitation.

8:15 am: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'the need for steps to tackle harassment of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka Navy'.

8:00 am: Congress MP Rajeev Satav gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for withdrawal of three farm laws

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan