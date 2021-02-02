New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the 'never like before' Budget on Monday, a stormy Parliament Budget Session is expected today as the opposition is looking forward to corner the government over the farm laws and the ongoing protests by the farmers from across the country. The Budget Session of the Parliament started on January 29 with the President's address, however, the opposition boycotted the address to show support to farmers who are protesting from last two months against the new Agri laws.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled a spending plan worth more than Rs 5.5 lakh crore, the highest ever and said that 'she will be delaying the country's growth if she didn't spend now'. "This Budget comes at a time when all of us decided to give impetus to the economy & that impetus, we thought, would be qualitatively spent & give necessary demand push if we choose to spend big on infrastructure", Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding that the "Budget 2021 will boost the economy".



Here are the LIVE Updates from the Budget Session:

10:45 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11:30 am.



10:00 am: The House is adjourned to meet at 10:30 am, says Rajya Sabha Chairman

9:55 am: President has referred to farmers' agitation in his address. I wanted the discussion to start today but I was told that the discussion first starts in Lok Sabha. Keeping this in mind we have agreed to have a discussion on President's address tomorrow: RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

9:50 am: I've repeated that there was discussion threadbare in the House on farm laws. It is a wrong impression being created that there was no discussion. With regard to voting, people may have their own arguments but every party had completed their part & made suggestions: RS Chairman

9:40 am: Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha.

9:20 am: RJD MP Manoj Jha has given notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States for today over farmers' protest

9:10 am: Proceedings of Rajya Sabha begin.

8:43 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Parliament in New Delhi.

8:35 am: CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha and discuss farmers' issue

8:22 am: Ashok Siddharth BSP MP has given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over the prevailing situation in the country due to ongoing agitation of protesting farmers against three farm laws

8:15 am: TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray & DMK MP Tiruchi Siva have given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing agitation of protesting farmers against three farm laws



8:00 am: Key takeaways from Union Budget 2021



-The govt offered relief to senior citizens of 75 years and above by exempting them from filing their Income Tax Returns.



-A faceless dispute resolution committee for small taxpayers.



-2 Public Sector Banks to Be Divested



-PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana to be launched with an outlay of 64,180 crore over 6 years.



7:50 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday presented the Union Budget 2021 and unveiled a Rs 5.5 lakh crore plan to revive the economy whih has been reeling under the cascading effect of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns to curb its spread.



7:40 am: The first day of the session witnessed an uproar as opposition leaders boycotted the President's address to support the protesting farmers over the farm laws enacted in September last year.



7:30 am: Today is the fourt day of the Budget Session of Parliament which commenced on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

