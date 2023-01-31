AAP, BRS To Boycott President's Address, Cong Leaders, Stuck In J-K, To Miss It Too; Sonia Gandhi To Attend

The Aam Aadmi Party has also decided to boycott the customary address of President Murmu. (Image Credit: Twitter.com/rashtrapatibhvn)

AHEAD of the first day of the Budget Session, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have decided to boycott the customary address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint session of the parliament today.

The BRS has decided to skip the customary address by President Droupadi Murmu in light of its ongoing conflict with the central government ahead of the crucial Telangana Assembly election which is scheduled to take place this year.

“We are not against the President but only want to highlight through democratic protest the governance failures of the NDA govt,” BRS MP K Keshava Rao was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also decided to boycott the customary address of President Murmu as the party alleged that it contains a bundle of false promises and false claims by the Narendra Modi Government.

On Tuesday, AAP MLA Sanjay Singh took to Twitter and said that the party will not be attending Murmu's speech since it contains ‘ a bundle of false promises and "false claims" made by the Narendra Modi-Government.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh informed that Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and many other Congress MPs will not be able to attend the President's address today due to delayed flights from Srinagar airport as a result of bad weather.

“I've been stranded at the airport in Srinagar because of bad weather in Srinagar. I may not attend today's presidential address in Parliament. I sincerely apologise and will also share this information with the Speaker,” Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI.

The party leaders travelled to Srinagar to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra's closing ceremony on Monday.

At 11 am today in Central Hall of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu will deliver her maiden address to the joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha with formally opening the budget session of Parliament.

(With Agency Inputs.)