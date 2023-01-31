'Entire World Looking At India's Budget', Says PM Modi As Parliament Budget Session Begins

Budget 2023: PM Modi said not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget. (Image: ANI)

AS THE Parliament Budget Session began on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget. As a day left for the Union Budget 2023-24, all eyes are now set on this year's Budget with major expectations and hopes.

The Prime Minister firmly exuded confidence that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make efforts to meet the aspirations.

"Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens, the ray of hope being seen by the world glows brighter-for this, I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations," PM Modi said while addressing the media.

Citing credible voices from the world of economy, PM Modi said "they have brought in a positive message" for the Indian economy. Taking the thought of 'India first, a citizen first', "we will take this Budget session of Parliament forward. I am hopeful that the opposition leaders will present their views before the Parliament," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu who is addressing the joint session of the Parliament for the first time, said India's self-confidence is at its highest and the world is looking at the nation from a different perspective.

After the President's address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2023 today. The Economic Survey is tabled every year a day before the Union Budget which is scheduled to be held on February 1.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and outlook for the next year.