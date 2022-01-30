New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Parliament Budget Session 2022 will begin without zero hour and question hour during first two days due to Presidential address to both the houses, presentation of economic survey and union budget 2022 respectively.

The zero hour and question hour will be part of parliamentary proceedings from February 2 onwards, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget presentation. In the zero hour, matters of urgent public importance can be raised. In the question hour, opposition MPs can ask questions on any aspect of administrative importance.

It is noteworthy that Budget session of parliament will be held in two parts, the first part will end on Deb 11 and second part will begin on March 14 and is scheduled to end on April 8.

Budget Session: What is on Modi government’s agenda?

The legislative business for the budget session is yet to be released. However, the legislative business is least likely to take place in the first part of budget session. This is because most Members of Parliament (MPs) in five poll-bound states are expected to be in their constituencies and states. Therefore, the parties in power and parties in opposition won’t be able to issue any whips to their members.

However, for the second part of the Budget session starting March 14, reports have emerged that the government is likely to push for the passage of two key bills. One for the regulation of cryptocurrency and other for privatisation of public sector banks.

What is on opposition’s agenda?

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on January 28 chaired the meeting of party’s parliamentary strategy group. Following which, it was decided that Congress will take up the issues such as the job crisis, farmers' distress and Chinese aggression along the LAC in the upcoming budget session.

The Budget session of Parliament commences on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both Houses of Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1. The first part of the session will be held from January 31 to February 11.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma