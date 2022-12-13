Parliament Attack 2001: PM Modi, President Murmu, Others Pay Tribute To Victims; What Happened On This Day

Indian security personnel stand guard at the parliament in New Delhi. (Reuters File Photo)

THE POLITICAL leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, several Cabinet Ministers, and Parliamentarians on Tuesday paid floral tribute to the security personnel and victims, who sacrificed their lives in defending the Parliament during the terror attack in 2001.

"We solemnly remember the cowardly attack on our Parliament on 13th Dec. We also remember the valour of the alert security personnel who foiled the attack on this symbol of democracy. We remember the supreme sacrifice made by the security personnel," Birla said during the winter session of parliament.

What Happened On December 13, 2001

On the day of the attack, at around 11:40 am, five terrorists from terror organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), two Pakistan-raised terrorist organisations--entered the Parliament House Complex, killing nine people.

The death includes five Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, one CRPF Constable and a gardener and led to increased tensions between India and Pakistan, resulting in the 2001-2002 India-Pakistan standoff.

A total of five terrorists, who infiltrated the Parliament in a car with Home Ministry and Parliament labels, were killed on December 13, 2001 attack.

The terrorists breached the security measures put in place around the legislative complex by using fake stickers on the car they were driving. The terrorists carried AK47 rifles, grenade launchers and pistols.

The gunmen drove their vehicle into the car of Indian Vice President Krishan Kant (who was in the building at the time), got out, and began shooting. The Vice President's guards and security personnel shot back at the terrorists and then started closing the gates of the compound.

At the time of the incident, more than 100 people, including major politicians, were inside the parliament building.

Officials from the Delhi Police and Indian security services said that the operation was directed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency and the gunman received instructions from Pakistan.