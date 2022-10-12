'Parivarvaad Mukt Bharat': TMC MP Derek O' Brien's Salvo At BJP As Jay Shah Retains BCCI Post

TRINAMOOL Congress MP Derek O' Brien launched a scathing attack on BJP amid reports of Sourav Ganguly's exit as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The TMC leader hit out at the saffron party over 'dynasty politics' and shared a poster of BJP leaders whose relatives also held positions of power.

The Rajya Sabha MP's jibe came on reports of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah will be retained in BCCI as the secretary. Further, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhamal, who is Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's brother, will be appointed chairman of the Indian Premier League.

"I am Jay Shah, once more becoming BCCI secretary. My papa is Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I am Arun Singh Dhumal, new Chairman of IPL. My elder bhaiya (brother) is Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. We are examples of BJP's ParivarVaad mukt Bharat and Narendra Modi's DYNASTS CLUB," O'Brien tweeted.

The poster of BJP leaders and their relatives included Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Sourav Ganguly is likely to be replaced by former cricketer Roger Binny, who was part of the 1983 World Cup winning team.

The news of Ganguly's exit has not gone down well with TMC leaders. Earlier in the day, TMC leader Santanu Sen alleged that it was BJP's doing, which carried out vengeance against Ganguly because he did not join the party.