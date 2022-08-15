Parivaarvaad, Corruption India's 2 Big Challenges: PM Modi's Dig At His Political Rivals In His I-Day Speech

Taking a veiled dig at Congress and his other political rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that corruption and nepotism are the two biggest challenges that India is facing currently, urging the citizens to fight them with all of their strength. He made the remarks while delivering his ninth Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.

"We have to fight with all our strength against corruption in the country," he said. "Two big challenges we face today - corruption and 'Parivaarvaad' or nepotism. Corruption is hollowing the country like a termite, we've to fight it. We've to raise awareness against 'Parivaarwaad' to realise the strength of our institutions, to take the country forward based on merit."

In his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister further said that to cleanse every institute of India, opportunities should be given to people who deserve it. He said the nation shows "anger towards corruption, but not the corrupted".

"We need to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated the evil of corruption," he said. "Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalising the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at an optimum pace."

The Prime Minister's dig at his rivals comes at a time when opposition parties, especially the Congress, are trying to corner his government over multiple issues such as inflation, price rise, Chinese incursions in eastern Ladakh, and attack on minorities.

However, PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have countered the opposition with terms like "bhai-bhatijawaad" and "bua-bhatija". It should be noted that PM Modi in the recently concluded 2022 assembly elections had asked his party to not field children of BJP MPs.

"Several MPs and party leaders were seeking tickets in the recently concluded elections for their children and many of them were denied. BJP MPs' children did not get tickets to contest because that comes under dynastic politics. They did not get tickets because of me," he had said.