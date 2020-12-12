Paris Climate Agreement: India is the only G20 country which is on track to meet the goals promised under the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the global climate summit on Saturday to mark the five years of the Paris Climate Agreement, which was adopted on this day in 2015.

The aim of the global summit, which will be held by the United Nations in partnership with France, UK, Chile and Italy, would be to highlight the coalition between countries across the world "committing to net-zero emissions".

In an official statement, the organisers have said that summit will feature leading "examples of countries producing concrete near-term plans and policies to deliver on their longer-term climate ambition, highlighting the work ahead for other countries to deliver new Nationally Determined Contributions through 2021 in advance of COP26".

What is the Paris Climate Agreement?

The Paris Climate Agreement, which was the world's first comprehensive climate agreement, was signed on December 12, 2015, within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The long-term aim of the agreement was to increase cooperation between countries to keep the average temperature of Earth below 2 degrees Celsius.

The aim was to reduce carbon emission to decrease global warming to "achieve a balance between anthropogenic emissions by sources and removals by sinks of greenhouse gases" in the 21st century.

Why did the US withdraw from Paris Climate Agreement and how could it impact the world?

The United States of America (USA), which is the second-largest producer of greenhouse gases, had withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017. US President Donald Trump had stated that the Paris agreement "will undermine the US' economy and will put them at a permanent disadvantage".

The US' decision to withdraw from the deal is expected to affect the carbon emission space because, under the agreement, it was expected to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases by 26–28 per cent by 2025.

By withdrawing from the deal, the US is now no longer bound to pay USD 3 billion to the Green Climate Fund which will affect several countries as it will reduce the financial aid they used to get.

How is India faring under the Paris Climate Agreement?

India is the only G20 country which is on track to meet the goals promised under the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015. According to a TERI, India is on the "right track to move the world to a 2-degree Celsius warming future through the largescale adoption of renewable electricity".

Union Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar also highlighted this on Friday and said that climate change is not an overnight phenomenon and it has taken shape in the last 100 years.

"Historically, the US has 25 per cent of all emissions, Europe has 22 per cent of emissions whereas China has 13 per cent and India has only 3 per cent. We are in no way responsible for this climate change but being a responsible nation, we have joined hands in fixing the problem," he said.

What does PM Modi has to say?

PM Modi has also stressed that India is not only meeting the targets of the Paris agreement on Climate Change but is also exceeding them. He recently had also said that while the world currently is fighting the coronavirus crisis, it is "equally important to fight climate change in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way".

"Today we are focused on saving our citizens, economies from the effects of the global pandemic. It is equally important to keep our focus on fighting climate change. Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way," the Prime Minister had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma