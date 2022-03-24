New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 5th Pariksha Pe Charcha on April 1 will interact with the students, teachers, and parents across the country, according to information received by Education Ministry.

The Prime Minister had conceptualized the unique interactive program in which students, parents, teachers across the nation, and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations.

An online creative writing competition was conducted in December-January to select participants. Around 15.7 lakh participants had registered for the creative writing competition.

Earlier, in a press address, PM Modi had said that "Every year I discuss various subjects with students in 'Pariksha Par Charcha', this year also I will have discussions before exams. Under this, an online competition will also be organized for the students of class 9th to 12th."

He had also urged the students to take part in the yearly meet. He had said, "I would like you all to take part in this. I will get an opportunity to meet you. Together we will brainstorm on many aspects related to examinations, career, success, and student life."

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has been organized successfully for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of education is part of the larger movement - ‘Exam Warriors’ - led by PM Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. It is a movement that aims to bring together students, parents, teachers, and society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged, and allowed to express itself fully.

The first three editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. The fourth edition was held online on April 17, 2021, due to covid.

Posted By: Ashita Singh