Paresh Rawal Summoned By Kolkata Police On Dec 12 Over 'Cook Fish For Bengalis' Remark

Rawal received the summons after CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim lodged a police complaint at Taltala police station in Kolkata.

By JE News Desk
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 07:30 PM IST
Minute Read
Actor Paresh Rawal faces a police complaint over his comments against Bengali community. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

BJP leader and actor Paresh Rawal has been summoned by Kolkata Police on December 12 for his "cook fish for Bengalis" remark.

In the complaint letter, Salim said that such speech on public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between the Bengali community and other communities across the country and cause public mischief.

According to Salim, the innuendo and insinuation made in the same speech by Rawal as regards all Bengalis is bound to arouse feelings of hatred and ill will among other communities against Bengalis. "In fact, the comments made on social media with regard to the said provocative post show that the said video is generating a lot of adverse opinion about Bengalis," Salim's letter read.

According to Salim, as a large number of Bengalis live outside West Bengal, there is a possibility of them being prejudicially targeted because of the vicious remarks made by Rawal. He also requested the officer-in-charge of Taltala police station to consider his letter as an FIR.

While campaigning for the BJP in Gujarat on Tuesday, Rawal had said, "Gas cylinders are expensive but they will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?"

After his comments went viral, the actor tendered an apology."Of course, the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis cook and eat fish. But, to be clear, I meant illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya. However, if I have offended your thoughts and views, I sincerely apologise," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took a dig at Rawal with a tweet that read, "Actually Kemchcho Slapstickman need not have appologised. The 2nd part of 'Cook Fish like Bengalis is Have Brains like Bengalis'. Most Nobel laureates than any other Indian state, buddy boy...."

(With ANI inputs)

