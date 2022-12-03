Paresh Rawal Lands In Legal Trouble After Backlash Over His 'Cook Fish For Bengalis' Remark

BOLLYWOOD actor Paresh Rawal has landed himself in a legal soup after his latest remarks on Bengalis during an election rally in Gujarat. The comments didn't go down well with several Bengali leaders with CPI(M) leader Md Salim filing a police complaint against the actor alleging that Rawal made inciting comments to destroy the peace and harmony between Bengalis and other communities.

Paresh Rawal during an election rally in Gujarat made a "cook fish for Bengalis" remark while urging people to vote for BJP in the second phase of assembly elections which many people found offensive against the Bengali community. Rawal, however, apologised for his remarks after severe backlash against him.

Md Salim filed the complaint at Taratola Police Station and said that he came across a video on various social media platforms featuring the actor giving a speech, which could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis. "Such a speech on public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country and cause public mischief," CPI (M) leader Md Salim said.

Paresh Rawal, who won the Ahemadabad East seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, can be seen in a viral video asking people to vote for BJP for their security purposes. "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?,” Rawal was heard saying in the purported video.

Following the backlash, the actor took to Twitter to clarify his remarks and apologised. In his clarification, Rawal said that his remarks were not meant to hurt the sentiments of Bengalis rather he was referring to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingya migrants.

"Of course, the fish is not the issue. As Gujarati, do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi Rohingya. But still, if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments, I do apologise,” he said.

The comments even prompted the Bangla Pokkho organization to protest against the actor and expressed their dissent over his comment by feeding the cooked fish to Paresh Rawal's poster. The organization also said that they will ban his movies in the cinema houses of the state.