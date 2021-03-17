The announcement came amid speculation in media over Singh's handling of the Sachin Waze episode in the matter.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday replaced and transferred Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. He will be replaced by senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Hemant Nagrale, who currently holds additional charge of Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP). The decision came after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence.

Param Bir Singh was facing flak over the mishandling of bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.

Waze is at the focus of a probe by the National Investigating Agency in a case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near Ambani's house in Mumbai. Waze, arrested in the case on March 13 for his alleged role in the crime, was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the city police's crime branch till recently. Waze was on Sunday remanded to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25.

In the latest development in the case, the NIA has stated that Sachin Waze used his own government vehicle to accompany the explosives-laden SUV and then himself drove the police vehicle to the 'scene of the crime' on February 25. The NIA has also seized a black Mercedes-Benz car from a parking lot near CSMT station, which, according to NIA, Waze was using. Rs 5 lakh cash, two number plates, a note counting machine and some clothes were recovered also from it.

The agency also said Waze allegedly seized CCTV footage at his own apartment complex and removed it. "In the CCTV footage, Sachin Waze could be seen with his head covered with a large handkerchief so that no one could identify him. He was wearing an oversized kurta-pyjama, and not PPE coverall, in an attempt to mask his body language and face," the NIA said.

Param Bir Singh, the 1988-batch IPS officer had taken over as Mumbai Police Commissioner from IPS officer Sanjay Barve on February 29, 2020. Singh also made headlines recently when he spearheaded the alleged TRP rating scam, in which at least five news and entertainment channels were found allegedly involved in rigging the TRPs to attract more advertisements.

