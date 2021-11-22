New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection to Param Bir Singh in connection with the Rs 100 crore extortion case after his lawyer assured the bench that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner is ready to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) within 48 hours.

Posting the matter for December 6, the top court also issued a notice to the Maharashtra government and the CBI. This came after Singh's lawyer said that he is not "absconding" and is in India, but hiding due to a "threat to his life" from the Mumbai Police.

"The accused shall join investigation. Meanwhile he shall not be arrested," the Supreme Court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

A case of extortion was registered against Singh on July 23. However, since then, his whereabouts are not being known by anyone. On Thursday, the court had asked Singh to disclose his location, saying "no protection, no hearing until we know where you are".

"You are seeking protective orders; nobody knows where you are. Suppose you are sitting abroad and taking legal recourse through power of attorney then what happens. If that is so then you will come to India if the court rules in your favour, we don't know what you have in mind. No protection, no hearing until we know where you are," the court said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The petition has been filed through power of attorney. Where are you. Are you in this country or outside? In some state, where are you. We will come to the remaining, first we know where you are," it added.

Singh had last attended his office in May this year after which he went on leave. The state police had told the Bombay High Court last month that his whereabouts were not known.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police, which is probing the extortion case, had sought the proclamation against him, saying that the IPS officer could not be traced even after the issuance of a non-bailable warrant.

Under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a court can publish a proclamation requiring an accused to appear if a warrant issued against him or her cannot be executed. As per Section 83, after issuing such a proclamation the court can also order attachment of the offender's properties.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma