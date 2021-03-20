In his eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner claimed that Deshmukh had "repeatedly instructed" Waze to "assist in collection of funds".

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was sacked from his post over the mishandling of the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, has accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of extortion and claimed that he had directed encounter specialist Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars restaurants and other establishments.

In his eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner claimed that Deshmukh had "repeatedly instructed" Waze to "assist in collection of funds". He said that Deskmukh had told Waze that there are 1,750 bars and other establishments in Mumbai and and "if a sum of Rs 2-3 lakhs each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores was achievable".

"Sachin Vaze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Shri Anil Deshmukh, Hon'ble Home Minister, Maharashtra to his official residence Dyaneshwar several times in last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in collection of funds for the Hon'ble Home Minister," Param Bir Singh said in his letter.

"In and around mid-February and thereafter, the Hon'ble Home Minister had called Shri Vaze to his official residence. At that time, one or two staff members of the Hon'ble Home Minister, including his Personal Secretary, Mr Palande, were also present. The Hon'ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Vaze that he had a target to accumulate Rs 100 crores a month," he added.

However, Deshmukh refuted all charges levelled against him and called the allegations made against him "false". Deshmukh, in a couple of Tweets in Marathi, also accused Singh of trying to save himself from further legal action.

"When it is getting clear that he was involved in Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case as well as in the case of Mansukh Hiran's death and there are possibilities of him getting exposed, the former police commissioner Param Bir Singh made false allegations against me to save himself from further legal action," he tweeted.

The Maharashtra government had on Wednesday transferred Singh, who was under fire over handling of the Ambani-SUV case, and appointed senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale in his place.

Defending the move, the Shiv Sena, which is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said that Singh had taken over as Mumbai police chief during the difficult time of coronavirus pandemic and boosted the morale of the police force.

"A vehicle containing 20 gelatin sticks was found on Mumbai’s Carmichael Road, which has triggered blasts in the state politics and administration in the last few days. Param Bir Singh was removed as Mumbai police commissioner and senior officer Hemant Nagrale was appointed in his place. These are not routine transfers," the party said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma