New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After months of being on the run, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was declared a proclaimed offender by a Mumbai court, on Thursday appeared before the Mumbai police crime branch unit-1. Param Bir Singh arrived in Mumbai to join the investigation as directed by the court.

"Singh flew in from Chandigarh. He has come to join the investigation with the orders of the court and will co-operate the investigation,” an official of the Mumbai police said.

“I will join the investigation as directed by the court,” Singh, as quoted by PTI, said on arrival. After leaving the airport, Singh appeared before the Mumbai police crime branch unit-11, where his statement in connection with an extortion case registered at Goregaon police station here will be recorded, the official said.

The IPS officer, who is facing several extortion cases in Maharashtra, on Wednesday informed through media that he was in Chandigarh. The Supreme Court has granted Singh protection from arrest.

Singh has not reported to work since May this year, after his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

He was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Hitting out at Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said that the former Mumbai police commissioner finally made an appearance after being declared an absconder by a court.

"Singh's appearance in Mumbai today proved that it was necessary that he be declared an absconder...He hasn't reported for duty after he was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner. Singh moved the Supreme Court to get protection from arrest. Nobody will believe his contention in the apex court that he faces threat to his life," Malik said.

He alleged that Singh levelled false allegations against former home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a "politically-motivated" case. Malik said Deshmukh will fight the case in courts and prove his innocence.

On Wednesday, Singh had told new channels that he was in Chandigarh and that he would soon visit Mumbai. Last week, a magistrate's court here had declared Singh a "proclaimed offender" in an extortion case registered against him and some other police officers in the city.

Singh, currently posted as Director General of Home Guards, had attended his office last in May, after which he went on leave. The state police had told the Bombay High Court in October that his whereabouts were not known. After his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner, he had levelled allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

(With Agency Inputs)

