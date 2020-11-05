New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A simple-looking young man became a millionaire on Thursday after he unearthed a diamond at a mine in Madhya Pradesh''s Panna district. Sandeep Sahu, son of an ordinary businessman and resident of Ajaygarh, found a diamond weighing 6.92 carats from the shallow quarry area of Pati in Krishna Kalyanpur.

Diamond prices estimated at Rs 30 lakh

The estimated price of this diamond is Rs 30 lakh. On October 21, 2020, Sandeep took a mine lease from the diamond office in Panna by paying a challan of just Rs 200.

Found diamond after 16 days of hard work

After 16 days of hard work, a diamond worth Rs 30 lakh was found during the excavation. Diamond owner Sandeep has deposited the diamond at the diamond office at Panna Collectorate on Thursday.

Diamonds will be put up for auction in the coming days

Anupam Singh, a connoisseur of the diamond posted at Panna office, said that the diamond will be put up for auction in the coming days. The sale amount will be provided to the diamond owner Sandeep Sahu after deducting the royalty on the sale of the diamond.

Will help his father overcome financial woes, says Sandeep

According to Sandeep, he will use the money from the diamond auction to expand his education and father's business. His father's small business of rice has been badly affected by the lockdown and corona infection. This has worsened the financial condition of the house. To overcome these difficulties, Sandeep got the idea to lease the mine.

The development comes days after two labourers unearthed two diamonds weighing 7.44 and 14.98 carats at mines in mines located in Panna. Dilip Mistry extracted the 7.44 carat stone from a mine in Jaruapur, while Lakhan Yadav mined a 14.98 carat one in Krishna Kalyanpur area, diamond inspector Anupam Singh said.

The stones were deposited at the diamond office on Monday and will be auctioned off, the official said, adding that the labourers would get the proceeds after a deduction of 12.5 per cent royalty.

