Six Members Of Family Killed After Massive Cylinder Explosion In Haryana's Panipat

AT LEAST six members of a family were killed in an explosion that took place due to a gas cylinder leakage in Haryana's Panipat on Thursday. The Police said a preliminary probe suggests six members died due to suffocation.

However, the exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the accident, police said, adding that a forensic team also visited the spot.

"As per the initial investigation, an explosion happened due to a gas cylinder leakage. When a family member lit fire to make tea, an explosion took place. Six members died due to suffocation. Post-mortem report will clarify the cause of death," Panipat DSP, D Kharab, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

