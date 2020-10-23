The man, Zia ul Haq, reportedly claimed that he is a 'Special Cell' officer and claimed that he received inputs of the presence of a terrorist on-board the Goa-bound flight.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a frightening incident, panic triggered in an Air India flight from Delhi to Goa, after a passenger on-board claimed that a terrorist was present in the flight, leading to chaos inside the plane.

According to the police, the man, identified as Zia ul Haq, was arrested upon the landing of the flight in Goa. However, the authorities later found out that the man was mentally unsound and was speaking on his own about the presence of the terrorist.

According to the Goa Airport Director, as reported by news agency ANI, a medically unsound passenger was handed over to the Goa Airport Police after he created a ruckus during the flight and violated on-board rules.

"A mentally unsound passenger travelled by Air India yesterday from Delhi to Goa. He created a ruckus during flight and violated the on-board rules. He was handed over to Goa Airport police as the matter is related to law and order" Director, Goa Airport said as quoted by ANI.

The man, Zia ul Haq, reportedly claimed that he is a 'Special Cell' officer and claimed that he received inputs of the presence of a terrorist on-board the Goa-bound flight which took off from Delhi, creating panic among the other passengers and the crew members of the flight. The man was handed over to the airport police by the Central Industrial Security Force and the Air India staff when the plane landed at the Dabolim airport.

According to the police, Zia ul Haq was medically tested at a state-run hospital in Goa and was later admitted to the Institute of Psychology and Human Behaviour near Panaji after obtaining necessary orders from a local magistrate. He also had a history of medical treatment at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, New Delhi, the police added.

Posted By: Talib Khan