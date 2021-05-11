Despite the cremation of dead bodies is underway in a proper manner, the situation in Mahadev Ghat is extremely shocking, with the dead bodies flowing in the river being torn apart from street dogs and vultures.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Panic ensued in Bihar's Buxar district, adjoining the borders of Uttar Pradesh, after over two dozen dead bodies were found floating in the river Ganga at the Mahadev Ghat on Monday. According to the authorities, as quoted by news agency IANS, the bodies, mostly decomposed and suspected to be of COVID patients, were thrown into the river in upstream Uttar Pradesh.

The IANS report mentioned that over 45 dead bodies were found by the authorities so far and the cremation process is underway. Ashok Kumar, the Block Development Officer of Chausa in the district, as quoted by IANS, said that the administration has spotted 45 dead bodies at Mahadev Ghat. "Chausa is located on the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border. These dead bodies are definitely thrown in districts in Uttar Pradesh. We have deployed guards at Mahadev Ghat and cremations of dead bodies are underway."

Many Uttar Pradesh districts are situated right across the river and the bodies may have been dumped in the Ganges for reasons not known to us. We cannot confirm whether the deceased was indeed COVID 19 positive. The bodies have started decomposing. But we are taking all precautions while ensuring that these are disposed of in a decent manner", he added.

However, a report by news agency ANI, quoting KK Upadhyay, Buxar Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), stated that around 15 bodies have been found so far. He said that it is a matter of investigation to ascertain if these corpses come from Varanasi, Allahabad, or any other place.

"10 to 12 corpses that were seen in Ganga came floating from a distance. It seems these corpses were floating for the last five to seven days. We do not have a tradition of immersing bodies in rivers. We are making arrangements to cremate these corpses," Upadhyay said.

Meanwhile, a PTI report, quoting local residents, who spoke before cameras with their faces masked, claimed that the district administration was in denial over many such unfortunate incidents involving residents of Buxar. They alleged that those manning cremation ghats were charging a fortune whenever people reached there with the body of a near and dear one who died of the coronavirus.

"There is also a shortage of wood and other material required for cremation. Availability of these has taken a hit because of the lockdown. So many bereaved family members are impelled to immerse the bodies of their departed relatives in the river," one of the residents said, as quoted by news agency PTI.



