Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Amid the fears over the newly found COVID-19 variant, Omicron, the authorities in Karnataka's Bengaluru were alarmed on Saturday after two Indian nationals, who returned from South Africa, where the variant was first detected, tested positive for the COVID-19 at the Kempegowda International Airport.

According to Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner, 584 passengers had returned from 10 high-risk countries, out of which two Indians, who returned from South Africa, tested positive for COVID-19 on November 11 and 20. Upon further testing and genome sequencing of their samples, it was found out that they were infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19, which led to the devastating second wave in India.

"584 passengers had come to Bengaluru from 10 high-risk nations. Out of them, 2 who returned from South Africa (Indian nationals) tested positive for COVID on 11 & 20 Nov respectively. We sent it for sequencing & came to know that it's Delta variant", Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner said, as quoted by ANI.

He also visited the Bengaluru airport to inspect the security and precautionary measures being undertaken by the authorities regarding examining the international passengers who arrive from high-risk countries where the Omicron variant has been detected.

Researchers are racing to track the rise of the new variant of the SARS-CoV-2, which is found to harbour a large number of the mutations found in other variants, including Delta.The new variant, known as B.1.1.529, has been detected in small numbers in South Africa. The WHO on Friday assigned the Greek letter Omicron to the variant.

Researchers spotted B.1.1.529 in genome-sequencing data from Botswana. The variant stood out because it contains more than 30 changes to the spike protein -- the SARS-CoV-2 protein that recognises host cells and is the main target of the body's immune responses.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for Covid-19. After the meet, the prime minister asked the officials to review the plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new variant of COVID-19, named Omicron.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan