New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a Pakistan-organised terror module arresting 6 people including two terrorists who received training in Pakistan. One person identified as Sameer was arrested from Kota, two persons were arrested from Delhi and three people were arrested from Uttar Pradesh. Of these two people were taken to Pakistan to train in explosives and firearms for 15 days.

"We have arrested one Sameer from Kota, two persons arrested from Delhi, and three people arrested from Uttar Pradesh. Out of the 6 people, two were taken to Pakistan via Muscat where they were trained in explosives & firearms including AK-47 for 15 days," said Delhi Police Special Cell.

