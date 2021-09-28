Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army on Tuesday thwarted a fresh inflitration bid and captured a Pakistani terrorist while neutralised another one while they were trying to enter India along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.

"One terrorist neutralised by Indian Army in the Uri sector, Jammu and Kashmir, while another surrendered before the troops during the operation," news agency ANI quoted Army sources as saying.

The Uri sector, where 17 Indian soldiers were lost their lives in a deadly terror attack in 2016, has been in the news over the past few days. Last week, a similar inflitration bid was thwarted by the Army in which three Pakistani terrorists were neutralised while dozens of weapons were recovered.

"In a brief operation, the attempt was eliminated, with neutralisation of 3 terrorists. A similar attempt was made on (September) 18, which was foiled," Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey was quoted as saying by ANI.

Security forces have been on alert in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the Taliban captured Afghanistan as reports suggest that this could lead to a rise in militancy in the Valley. However, the Army has said that there is no need to worry about the possibility of a spillover of Taliban militants into the Valley.

"This question has been asked to me a number of times on events which are unrelated. Right? So, I will again answer your question: why are you worried? You are safe and you will be kept safe. There is enough effort," Lieutenant General Panday was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma